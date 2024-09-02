Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.