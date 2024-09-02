Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.