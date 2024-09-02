Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE opened at $241.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.47. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $243.37.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

About STERIS



STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

