Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
ESGU stock opened at $123.82 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.18.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.