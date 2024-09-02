Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $123.82 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

