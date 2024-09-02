Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $325,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $109.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average of $103.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

