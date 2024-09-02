Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after buying an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $150.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 3.37.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $6,308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,597,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,961,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $6,308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,961,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,680,422 shares of company stock worth $349,498,777. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.