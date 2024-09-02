Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $406,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

