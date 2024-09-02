Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $417,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.