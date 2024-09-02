Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $276.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.08. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

