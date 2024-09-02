Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Read Our Latest Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.