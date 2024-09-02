Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $143.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.07. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.