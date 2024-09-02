Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $263,000 in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Roche by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 265,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Roche by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Roche stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RHHBY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RHHBY

Roche Profile

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.