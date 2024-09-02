Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $297,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 472.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $354.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.86. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.35.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

