Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $343.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.77 and a 200 day moving average of $307.83. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $345.56.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

