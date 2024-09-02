Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,214 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $61.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

