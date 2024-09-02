Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,962,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

