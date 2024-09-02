Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,945 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $234.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,107 shares of company stock worth $9,014,710 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.