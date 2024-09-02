Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 150.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.35.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $204.76 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $270.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

