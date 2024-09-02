Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,138 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after buying an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after acquiring an additional 883,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 101,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $44.46 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

