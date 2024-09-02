Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 991.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $99,476.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFS opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

