Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,801 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Shares of GEV opened at $201.00 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $201.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.93.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

