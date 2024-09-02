Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after acquiring an additional 189,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,488,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $289,681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $199,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

