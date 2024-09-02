Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 505,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after buying an additional 128,294 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:USB opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $47.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

