Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $120.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $135.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.94.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

