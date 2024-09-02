Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

