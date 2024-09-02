Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 101 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $278.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

