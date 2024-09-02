Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VO stock opened at $258.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $258.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

