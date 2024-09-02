Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 54.3% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of UL opened at $64.79 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

