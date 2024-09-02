Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 158 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare
In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of MOH stock opened at $349.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.33. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.96 and a 52 week high of $423.92.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.
Molina Healthcare Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Molina Healthcare
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.