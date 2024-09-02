Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 158 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $349.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.33. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.96 and a 52 week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

