Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 256 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 135,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $76.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.