Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,754 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $325,327,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,257,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,547,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,274,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,535,000 after buying an additional 1,261,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $81.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

