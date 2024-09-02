Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 281 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 219.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

