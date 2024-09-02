Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 30 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $15,796,036. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IT opened at $491.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

