Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 419 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

BA stock opened at $173.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.13 and its 200 day moving average is $181.91. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

