Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 49,764 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,764 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.80. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

