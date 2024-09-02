Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 725 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $1,636,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,019.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 44,122 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $106.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $106.72. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

