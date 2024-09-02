Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,134 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DVY opened at $134.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $134.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.56.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
