Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2024

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $9,577,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $106.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $99.02 and a 52-week high of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

