Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Albemarle Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $90.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $203.62. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.70.
Albemarle Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
