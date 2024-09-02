Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 122.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

