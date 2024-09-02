Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 6,599.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Novartis by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $120.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $247.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

