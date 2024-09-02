Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 731 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.88 and its 200 day moving average is $195.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.