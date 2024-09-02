Wedbush Comments on SentinelOne, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SentinelOne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on S. Barclays upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

SentinelOne stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83,060 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,630,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,424,000 after purchasing an additional 643,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,428,818.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,476,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

