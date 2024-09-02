Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Victory Capital (VCTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ: VCTR) in the last few weeks:

8/27/2024 – Victory Capital is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Victory Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Victory Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Victory Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Victory Capital Price Performance

VCTR opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.93. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.82 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 200.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

