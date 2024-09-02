Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

