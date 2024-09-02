William Blair Comments on The J. M. Smucker Company’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

SJM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $114.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,158 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,403,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,518,000 after purchasing an additional 327,680 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

