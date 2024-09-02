William Blair Weighs in on nCino, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for nCino in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for nCino’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for nCino’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $29.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.64, a PEG ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $61,585,455.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,029,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,029,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $180,538.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,642,425 shares of company stock valued at $212,241,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,275,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in nCino by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth $40,885,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in nCino by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in nCino by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

