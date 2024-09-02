Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) EVP Sells $1,494,726.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $134.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.20 and a 1 year high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.90.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

