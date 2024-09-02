Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $581,493.09 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $581,493.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 921,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,860,817.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $108.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $711.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $114.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.50.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

