Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $581,493.09 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $581,493.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 921,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,860,817.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $108.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $711.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $114.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.50.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%.
Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Willis Lease Finance
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.