Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $300,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,010,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 350,135 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $73,185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after buying an additional 261,562 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $292.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $201.03 and a 12 month high of $294.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

